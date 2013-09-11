MOVES- PWC, Bain & Co, Skagen Funds, Evanston Capital

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BAIN & CO

The business consulting firm appointed Paul Meehan as its new regional managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He was the regional managing director of Asia Pacific for Bain. Dale Cottrell replaces Meehan.

SKAGEN FUNDS

The Scandinavian fund management company appointed Hilde Jenssen as portfolio manager for Skagen Kon-Tiki team. Jenssen joins from U.S.-based Skyview Investment Advisors, where she was a partner and portfolio manager.

EVANSTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The investment adviser appointed Peter Hecht as vice-president, senior investment strategist. Hecht will lead the company’s topical investment research. He was earlier a senior investment strategist at Allstate Investments.

POLYGON GLOBAL PARTNERS

The private investment firm hired Doug Ross as the head of North American business development. In this new position, Ross will focus on marketing Polygon’s hedge fund products. Ross has held similar positions at Field Street Capital and Normandy Hill, the company said. He will be based in New York.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

PWC US appointed Henry Essert as managing director of its actuarial and insurance management solutions practice. Essert will lead the insurance risk practice at the company. Prior to this, he was managing director at BlackRock.