MOVES-UBS, Standard Chartered, AIG

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

Simon Warshaw, a senior dealmaker with the company, who led the team advising Vodafone on a recent $130 billion deal, is leaving the Swiss bank after 27 years there. Warshaw has decided to leave UBS to embark on “a new chapter in his career”, according to an internal memo sent by Andrea Orcel, the head of UBS’s investment bank, the contents of which were confirmed by the bank.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The bank appointed David Fein as group general counsel. Fein will advise on issues related to mergers and corporate activity.

The bank also named Jean Moorhouse as head of group prudential regulatory affairs. Moorhouse, who will join from Lloyds Banking Group on Nov. 25, will manage the bank’s relationship with UK Prudential Regulatory Authority.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The global insurance company appointed Eric Zheng as president and chief executive of AIG Insurance Company China Ltd (AIG China). Zheng succeeds John Joseph Carey, who will continue as chairman of AIG China.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The London-based private bank appointed Richard Kay as a senior private banker attached to its media and entertainment team. He joins from Coutts & Co where he was one of the founders of the sports and entertainment team.

HARTFORD FUNDS

The company appointed John Gavin as an adviser consultant in Washington DC, managing relationships with wirehouse clients and prospects. The company said Emily Rae will serve the same role in South Florida. It also named Kevin Kelly as adviser consultant in North Florida, managing relationships with non-wirehouse clients and prospects.

TENGRAM CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

The private equity firm said Cristina Nunez has recently joined the company as a senior associate. Nunez previously worked as a manager of business development at Equinox Holdings.

BTIG LLC

The financial services provider appointed Kaite Stockton as the managing director and chief technical strategist.