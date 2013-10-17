MOVES- Morgan Stanley Private Wealth, Credit Suisse, Morningstar, Pyramis

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORNINGSTAR INC

Stephane Biehler is joining the brokerage as chief financial officer after completion of the merger between NYSE Euronext and IntercontinentalExchange, targeted for Nov. 4. Biehler has served as chief accounting officer and corporate controller for NYSE Euronext since 2007.

BRITISH BUSINESS BANK

Britain named banker-turned-academic Ron Emerson the first chairman of its new British Business Bank, a body designed to support lending to small and medium-sized firms. Emerson left the banking industry in 1996 after spells at Nomura, Standard Chartered and Bank of America and has since held academic and consulting roles. He will work as non-executive chair of the board.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Switzerland-based financial services company hired Luo Liuyi as managing director in its Private Banking Asia Pacific business and a market leader for Greater China. Luo was a managing director and head of ultra high net worth management team at a Hong Kong-based unit of China International Capital Corp Ltd.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC

The New York-based firm, which operates an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, named Jane Chwick to its board. Chwick has spent over 30 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, most recently as a partner and co-chief operating officer of technology, and remains an advisory director of the firm.

MORGAN STANLEY PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT ASIA

The unit of Morgan Stanley hired Ernest Chan as managing director and head of managed products, Asia, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Chan most recently served as managing director and head of investment funds, sales and distribution at UBS Private Bank Hong Kong, a unit of Swiss-based UBS AG .

HARTFORD FUNDS

The unit of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc hired Chris Poe as the firm’s head of brand and advertising. Poe most recently served as an independent brand and communications strategist in New York City.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The UK-based investment intelligence firm appointed equities analyst Angus McPhail to its oil and gas team, based in London. McPhail previously worked with bank and asset manager Investec Plc as an analyst.

PYRAMIS GLOBAL ADVISORS

Pyramis Global Advisors, the institutional arm of Fidelity Investments, said it has appointed Pam Holding as chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1. Outgoing Chief Investment Officer Young Chin, who will retire at the end of the year, has been with Pyramid since its founding in 2006.