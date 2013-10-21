MOVES- Bluebay Asset Management, Macquarie Securities, Centrepoint

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Lisa Stuart as director of sales for UK and Ireland with immediate effect. Lisa joins BlueBay from UK-based hedge fund management firm BlueCrest.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The institutional equities arm of Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd appointed Duncan Farr as head of financial institutions sales for Europe, based in London. Farr joins from Nomura Holdings Inc.

CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LTD

The Australia-based financial services firm named Glenn Toohey its chief financial officer.

HEARTWOOD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The division of UK-based Heartwood Wealth Management Ltd, which is a part of a unit of Sweden-based Svenska Handelsbanken AB, appointed Guy Davies as head of charities, effective Oct. 28. He was most recently the head of charities, trusts and private clients at investment management firm Evercore Pan-Asset.

NOVUS PARTNERS

The New York-based investment management firm appointed Joe Peta as managing director in its San Francisco office. Peta most recently worked with Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc as executive director of equity trading.