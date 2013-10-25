FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Barclays, UBS, Fulton Financial Corp, ICICI Bank
October 25, 2013 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES- Barclays, UBS, Fulton Financial Corp, ICICI Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The London-based bank appointed Geoff Parry as the UK head of global corporates, trade finance. He joins Barclays from National Australia Bank Ltd, where he was the head of trade finance for Southeast Asia.

UBS AG

The Switzerland-based financial services firm appointed Sufyan Abdul Jabbar as head of corporate client solutions for Malaysia, effective Jan. 2. Most recently, Jabbar was a director at Kuala Lumpur-based investment holding company CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.

ICICI BANK LTD

The India-based bank promoted Deputy Chief Financial Officer Rakesh Jha to chief financial officer, replacing N.S. Kannan, who will continue as an executive director.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORP

Patrick S. Barrett will join the company as senior executive vice president, effective Nov. 4. Barrett joins Fulton Financial from SunTrust Banks Inc.

