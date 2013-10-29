MOVES- JPMorgan, Bank of America, State Street, Cantor Fitzgerald

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The lender has hired Michael Boardman to run banking, financial planning and investment management services for clients who do not qualify for its premier asset management and private banking services.

As chief executive of Chase Wealth Management, Boardman will oversee about 3,000 financial advisers at the company’s 5,600 branches that oversee $179 billion of assets.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank named Jodi Rolland as market president for Denver and state president for Colorado. Rolland now serves as managing director, Heartland market executive, for Merrill Lynch U.S. Wealth Management.

THE NATIONAL TREASURY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

Ireland appointed airline chief Willie Walsh to its government debt agency on Monday, securing the former British Airways boss’s broad experience as it returns to financial markets following a 85 billion euro bailout.

Walsh, now CEO of British Airways’ parent International Airlines Group, will become chairman of the National Treasury Management Agency’s board of directors once a law approving the board’s creation has been passed early next year.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management arm of State Street Corp appointed Graham Fox to head of intermediaries for Ireland. Fox joins from Irish Life Group, a unit of Great-West Lifeco Inc , where he was head of broker investment sales within its institutional and retail divisions.

CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO

The New York-based financial services firm appointed Thomas Blondin as head of central and eastern Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Dang Bui as managing director in the debt capital emerging markets group.

Blondin joins Cantor from UBS AG, where he served as an executive director. Bui comes from Citigroup Inc, where he served as a director.

MERITEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GMBH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s Germany-based investment manager appointed Martin Theisinger as a member of its general management board with responsibility for sales. Theisinger, to be based in Düsseldorf, comes from Oppenheim Capital Management, where he served as managing director in charge of client relations and business development.

LORD ABBETT & CO LLC

The privately held investment management firm appointed five partners, effective Oct. 2. Alexander Crawford was named as chief risk officer of domestic equity investments, Joseph Gulli as director of municipal bond research, Todd Jacobson as portfolio manager of international small cap equity, John Forst as deputy general counsel and Frank Paone as director of institutional investor services.

CAPCO

The business and technology consultant to the financial services industry recently appointed London-based partner Christopher Geldard to lead its global banking practice.