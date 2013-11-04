MOVES-BNY Mellon, Carlyle Group, UBS, Macquarie, RBS

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company appointed Giambattista Atzeni to a newly created role of senior director for business development at its wealth management business. Atzeni will be based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The private equity firm said it has named Kewsong Lee as its deputy chief investment officer for corporate private equity. Lee joins Carlyle from private equity firm Warburg Pincus where he was managing director and member of the executive management group.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory and capital markets arm of Australia’s largest investment bank, said it has appointed Rob Lester as a managing director to its real estate group. Lester, to be based in New York, joins from Blackstone Group, where he spent nearly 10 years, most recently as a managing principal in its Park Hill Real Estate Group.

UBS AG

The financial services company’s Wealth Management Americas unit said on Friday that it hired three financial adviser teams and one individual adviser from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for two of its California offices.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

RBS GRG Real Estate Asset Management, a real estate advisory platform created by RBS, said it appointed Jessica Way as senior asset manager. Jessica joins RBS from Aviva Investors in London, where she was a real estate asset manager for the Aviva Investors Property Trust.

FOROS

The New York-based M&A advisory firm said Jill Goodman has joined the firm as a managing director. Goodman joins from Rothschild, where she was a managing director and head of special committee and fiduciary practice in the United States.

CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO

The London-based independent fund manager has appointed Phillip Lee as global fixed income manager, effective immediately. Lee joins City Financial Investment from Asset Risk Consultants, an independent investment consulting practice where he was associate director.

SOVEREIGN CAPITAL

The UK private equity firm has appointed Jeremy Morgan as director of its deals team. Jeremy joins from Barclays Ventures, the private equity arm of Barclays Bank.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The UK-based fixed income and alternative investments management firm has appointed Luc Leclercq as chief operating officer. Before this, Luc was senior vice president at State Street.

DLA PIPER

The company appointed Tony Lopez as a partner in its structured finance team, which is a part of the finance & projects group. Tony, who will be based in London, joins from Clifford Chance.

CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL

The UK-based national tax, audit and advisory firm has appointed Rob Gunn as a partner in its Midlands office.