CORRECTED-MOVES- AXA ART Americas, Quantum Advisory, BlueBay Asset Management

(Corrects to say Quantum Advisory is based in the UK, not Canada)
Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The New York-based art insurer under French insurance group AXA said it appointed Roberto Emilio Teixeira as country manager for its Brazilian operations. Teixeira will be based in Sao Paulo.
The UK-based actuarial and employee benefits consultancy has appointed Darren Wateridge as senior consultant and actuary. Darren joins from the Netherlands-based life insurance and asset management company Aegon.
The London-based manager of fixed income and alternative investments said it appointed David Keel as director of sales for Switzerland, effective immediately. Keel joins BlueBay from Lyxor Asset Management, a subsidiary of French banking and financial services company Societe Generale. (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)