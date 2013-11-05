MOVES- MarketAxess Holdings, AXA ART Americas, Quantum Advisory

(Adds MarketAxess Holdings)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC

The New York-based operator of an electronic trading platform for fixed income securities has appointed William Cruger to its board of directors. Cruger was most recently vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan and Co.

AXA ART AMERICAS CORP

The New York-based art insurer under French insurance group AXA said it appointed Roberto Emilio Teixeira as country manager for its Brazilian operations. Teixeira will be based in Sao Paulo.

QUANTUM ADVISORY

The UK-based actuarial and employee benefits consultancy has appointed Darren Wateridge as senior consultant and actuary. Darren joins from the Netherlands-based life insurance and asset management company Aegon.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The London-based manager of fixed income and alternative investments said it appointed David Keel as director of sales for Switzerland, effective immediately. Keel joins BlueBay from Lyxor Asset Management, a subsidiary of French banking and financial services company Societe Generale. (Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)