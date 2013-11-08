MOVES-UBS, Deutsche Bank, PineBridge Investments, Raymond James

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments have been announced. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The company has appointed Jim Bunn as co-head of its investment banking practice, effective Jan. 1. Bunn is currently the co-head of the company’s Technology Services Investment Banking Group.
The company’s Wealth Management Americas unit said on Thursday that it had hired a financial adviser from Merrill Lynch for its Private Wealth Management office in Los Angeles.
Scott Harries, who managed $500 million in client assets and liabilities at Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investment Group, joined UBS on Oct. 29 and reports to Todd Locicero.
The company said on Thursday that it appointed Kim Hammonds as chief information officer and global co-head of group technology and operations. Hammonds, who was most recently chief information officer at Boeing Co, will join Deutsche Bank on Nov. 25.
The global multi-asset class manager said on Thursday that it appointed Joseph Tang as chief investment officer in Taiwan, with immediate effect.