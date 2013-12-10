MOVES-UBS, Commonwealth Bank, Baronsmead Partners, Tekcapital

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The Americas wealth management unit of UBS AG said it hired two advisers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for its Texas office. Jay Arbetter and Jason Taraszki joined the firm’s office in Addison, Texas, on Dec. 2. They had managed $275 million in client assets at their previous firm.

COMMONWEALTH BANK

The Australian bank said it appointed Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as group executive of its institutional banking and markets division, effective Dec. 16.

Rosmarin, who joined the bank in 2004, replaces Ian Saines following his resignation. Rosmarin is currently the executive general manager of Commonwealth Bank’s corporate banking solutions.

BARONSMEAD PARTNERS LLP

The financial risk insurance broker said it appointed Andrew Ducat as partner and head of client services. Ducat joins Baronsmead from Man Group Plc, where he was the head of group insurance. Ducat will be based in London.

Baronsmead also promoted David Heathfield to partner. Heathfield has been general counsel at Baronsmead since 2010.

TEKCAPITAL LTD

The Oxford-based university-developed intellectual properties management company said it appointed Malcolm Groat as finance director. Groat is a non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee of Baronsmead VCT 4 Plc and London Mining Plc.