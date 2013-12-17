MOVES-RBS, ECB, Kingdom Holding, Arbuthnot, Mizuho, Gulf Finance

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK

Germany will propose Sabine Lautenschlaeger, a vice president at the German Bundesbank, to take the board seat at the European Central Bank that is being vacated by Joerg Asmussen, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Asmussen announced on Sunday that he would be returning to Berlin after just two years on the ECB’s six-member executive board to become state secretary in the labor ministry.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC

The Scottish bank announced several senior appointments in South Korea. Bryan Park, who rejoined RBS from HSBC Korea, was appointed head of international banking for Korea.

Shyong Lee, who relocated from RBS Tokyo, was hired as the head of transaction services for Korea. Joo Hyun Oh was appointed head of debt capital markets for Korea.

KINGDOM HOLDING

The investment vehicle of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal named Mohammed Fahmy as its new chief financial officer. Fahmy replaces Shadi Sanbar, who is retiring from the position this month to act as senior financial adviser to the prince. He will remain on Kingdom’s board.

GULF FINANCE HOUSE

The Bahrain-based investment firm, which has restructured a number of debt facilities since the financial crisis, confirmed Hisham Al Rayes as chief executive. Rayes had been the firm’s acting CEO since March 2012.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The London-based private bank said it appointed Clara Gandelman Vila as a senior private banker with the executives team, effective immediately.

Vila, who joins Arbuthnot Latham from UBS Wealth Management, will be responsible for advising and managing the wealth of senior executives and financial market professionals.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC

The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group said it appointed Guy Reid as managing director, head of European debt syndicate. Guy will report directly to Mark Wheatcroft, who heads the European primary debt markets team.

CLAIRINVEST

The Geneva-based investment advisory company said it appointed Marion Hovhannessian as head of sales to cover institutional and qualified investors for Switzerland and Europe.

CONVERGENT WEALTH ADVISORS

The wealth manager has hired Richard Wells as managing director. Wells, who had worked at Fisher Investments, will initially concentrate his sales efforts in the Atlanta, Georgia marketplace, Convergent Wealth said.