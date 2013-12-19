MOVES-Credit Suisse, NBAD, Oakley Capital, First Niagara

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The Switzerland-based financial services company has hired a former Morgan Stanley investment banker Brian McCabe to become co-head of its Americas oil and gas investment banking group, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

OAKLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Neil Woodford, renowned fund manager at Invesco Perpetual , will join the London-based investment firm in May to set up an asset management unit, Oakley said.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The United Arab Emirates-based bank said it appointed Bernard Shum as head of corporate and institutional banking in Hong Kong. Shum, who joins NBAD-Hong Kong from Hang Seng Bank, will head NBAD’s business and partnership in Asia.

FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL GROUP INC

The bank said Gary M Crosby will become chief executive, effective immediately. Crosby, who has been the interim CEO since March, also joins the board.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management business of State Street Corp appointed Antonio Laquinta as head of its institutional business for Italy. He joined State Street Global Advisors in 2008.

ANV LIFE SYNDICATE 779

The company appointed Lisa Feek as medical underwriter. Feek joins from Capita, where she was a senior underwriting consultant.