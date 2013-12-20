MOVES-J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo, Coutts, Alquity Investment

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s wealth and asset management division appointed Andrew Larkin as head of the newly formed global strategic relationships management team in UK funds sales. Larkin, who joins from Neptune Investment Management, will report to Jasper Berens, head of UK funds.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

The Wells Fargo & Co subsidiary said that Bruce Gelfand joined the company in its Liberty Plaza private client group office in New York. He joined from UBS where he had client assets of $89 million.

COUTTS

The private bank, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc , said it appointed Wong Lee as head of wealth planning in Singapore, with immediate effect.

Wong, who joins from UBS, will lead a team covering Singapore, Indonesia, Global Non-Resident Indians, Malaysia and Thailand markets.

HYPO ALPE ADRIA

The nationalized Austrian lender named insider Alexander Picker chief executive, promoting the head of its business in Bosnia to a three-year term that starts at the beginning of 2014.

ALQUITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based investment company said it appointed Roberto Lampl as head of Latin American investments. Lampl, who joins from Baring Asset Management, will lead expansion of Alquity’s circle investment model.

CANADA MORTGAGE AND HOUSING CORP

Canada’s Conservative government appointed a former investment banker, Evan Siddall, as chief executive of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp, starting Jan. 1.

Siddall most recently worked as an adviser on financial markets and financial stability to the governor of the Bank of Canada.