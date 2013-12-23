MOVES-Ominvest, Central Bank Of Uruguay

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 23, 2013

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

OMAN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

The board of directors of the investment firm appointed Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Balushi as chief executive with effect from Jan. 19. He had been the CEO of Ahli Bank since 2007.

CENTRAL BANK OF URUGUAY

Uruguayan President Jose Mujica will replace the outgoing head of the central bank with Alberto Grana, one of the central bank’s top officials, a government source told Reuters.

Grana, currently the head of economic policy and markets for the bank, will replace Mario Bergara, who was named the small South American country’s new economy minister.

