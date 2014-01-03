MOVES- Bain, Victory Park Capital

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BAIN & CO

The business consulting firm appointed Satish Shankar as managing partner of its Southeast Asia region. Most recently, he served as head of Bain’s mergers & acquisitions practice in Asia Pacific.

VICTORY PARK CAPITAL

The asset management firm said that former United States Senator Joseph Lieberman has joined as chairman of its executive board. The former senator from Connecticut, who served four terms, was the Democratic Party nominee for Vice President in the 2000 election.