MOVES-UBS, Threadneedle, Old Mutual Asset Management, Foresight

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank said Rair Simonyan would join as chairman of the board of directors of OOO UBS Bank, Russia, subject to approval and Elena Titova as group country chief executive, Russia.

Simonyan was at Morgan Stanley from 1998-2012. Most recently, he was an advisor on financial assets to the president of Rosneft and a member of the supervisory board of the Russian Regional Development Bank. Titova was with Morgan Stanley where she became president and chairperson of the executive board from 2009-2012. Most recently, she was president and a member of the supervisory board of the Russian Regional Development Bank.

THREADNEEDLE

The international investment management arm of Ameriprise Financial Inc said on Thursday that Diane Sobin had been named head of US equities, replacing Cormac Weldon. Portfolio Manager Stephen Moore would also leave the company, Threadneedle said.

Sobin joined Threadneedle in Sept. 2011 from Columbia Management, where she was the US equities portfolio manager. Sobin will be joined at Threadneedle by Nadia Grant from JP Morgan Asset Management on Feb. 3. Grant will become lead manager of the Threadneedle American Fund.

Ashish Kochar and Neil Robson will become co-managers of the Threadneedle American Extended Alpha Fund and the Threadneedle American Absolute Alpha Fund. They currently manage the Threadneedle Global Extended Alpha Fund.

OLD MUTUAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (OMAM)

The US-based global asset management business of Old Mutual Plc said on Thursday that Richard Souri had been named senior vice president and head of Middle East sales and would lead the firm’s marketing efforts in the Middle East. Souri joins the OMAM International distribution team from MSCI Barra.

FORESIGHT GROUP

The independent infrastructure and private equity investment manager has added six members to its infrastructure team.

Carly Magee has joined as senior investment manager from Ingenious’s Clean Energy team. Hadder Jalil has been appointed investment manager and joins from KPMG. Tom Moore joined as portfolio analyst and was previously with Jubilee Financial Products. Julian Elsworth joined the team in December as a portfolio analyst, having previously spent five years at WSP Group. Lucio Favale has joined Foresight’s Rome office from Cohen & Co. Alberto Torini has also joined the Rome office having previously worked at a number of international law firms.