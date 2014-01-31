FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Jupiter, Tiedemann Wealth, Aetos Japan
January 31, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Jupiter, Tiedemann Wealth, Aetos Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company said on Thursday that it appointed Jason McAleer as head of dealing, in place of Jane Philips, who left the company in Sept. 2013. Prior to this, McAleer was with Newton Investment Management, where he spent the past nine years as head of dealing.

TIEDEMANN WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth advisor said on Thursday that Robert Hormats, former under secretary of state for economic growth, energy, and the environment, will serve as a member of the firm’s investment committee. Hormats is currently vice chairman of Kissinger Associates.

AETOS JAPAN LLC

The asset management company said it hired Minoru Machida as managing director and senior executive. Machida has earlier worked as managing director, Japan, at Warburg Pincus.

