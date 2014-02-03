MOVES-Citigroup, Standard Chartered, RBC Wealth Management

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** CITIGROUP INC

The bank named James Bardrick, one of its leading corporate bankers, as head of its British operations, where he will be manage the bank’s relationships with UK regulators and government.

Bardrick, who joined Citi in 1987, replaces Maurice Thompson, who resigned to pursue interests outside the banking industry.

** STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The British bank said on Monday it had named Mohsin Nathani as its chief executive officer for the United Arab Emirates.

Nathani, previously CEO of the Pakistan business, will succeed Jonathan Morris, who resigned.

** RBC Wealth Management

The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC said it hired financial adviser James Leslie from Wells Fargo Advisors.

** AON PLC

The insurance and reinsurance services company’s risk management business, Aon Risk Solutions, appointed Otis Tolbert as practice leader and Rick DeCoster lead strategic account manager.

Tolbert is currently the resident managing director of Aon’s The Capital operation, while DeCoster has worked at the company for 14 years.

** ROWAN DARTINGTON

The Bristol-based independent wealth manager named Andrew Snowball as business relationship director. Dartington joins from Lighthouse Group, where he was group development director.

** HERMES FUND MANAGERS

The asset management company appointed Matthew Doyle as commercial director in Hermes Equity Ownership Services. He earlier worked as chief operating officer at law firm Latham and Watkins.