CORRECTED-MOVES-Nomura International, Swiss Re, Intesa Sanpaolo
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Nomura International, Swiss Re, Intesa Sanpaolo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Intesa Sanpaolo item to say Fabrizio Centrone, not Pál Simák, will take on a new assignment within the Group)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOMURA INTERNATIONAL PLC

The investment bank said it has hired Michiel Post as managing director and head of investment banking, Benelux. Post joins Nomura from ING in Amsterdam, where he spent five years as a managing director in the corporate finance business.

SWISS RE CORPORATE SOLUTIONS

The company said it has appointed Sylvain Bouteille as head of sales for North America. Bouteille joined Swiss Re in 1996 in Zurich and has been based in New York since 1998. Since then, he has held positions in underwriting, risk and client management.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank said it appointed Pál Simák as chairman of the management board and CEO of CIB Bank, a member of its group. Simák will replace Fabrizio Centrone, who will take on a new assignment within the Intesa Sanpaolo Group. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
