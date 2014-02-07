MOVES-Tower Group, BMO Capital Markets, Nomura, Coutts

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TOWER GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD

The insurance company said Chief Executive and Chairman Michael H. Lee resigned effective immediately. The company said lead independent director Jan R. Van Gorder would succeed Lee as chairman and William W. Fox, Jr, who was a member of the board, is expected to be the chief executive and president.

BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

The Canadian investment bank said it appointed Lyle Wilpon, a veteran of banks including Houlihan Lokey and Bank of America , as its new head of U.S. mergers and acquisitions. Scott Humphrey, BMO’s former U.S. M&A head, will now focus his practice entirely on the industrials sector.

NOMURA INTERNATIONAL PLC

The investment bank said it had hired Michiel Post as managing director and head of investment banking, Benelux. Post joins Nomura from ING, where he spent five years as a managing director in the corporate finance business.

SWISS RE CORPORATE SOLUTIONS

The company named Sylvain Bouteille as head of sales for North America. Bouteille has held positions in underwriting, risk and client management since joining Swiss Re in 1996.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian bank said it appointed Pál Simák as chairman of the board and CEO of its unit, CIB Bank. Simák will replace Fabrizio Centrone, who will take on a new assignment within the Intesa Sanpaolo group.

FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY

The U.K. regulatory authority said it appointed James Kelly as an adviser in the wholesale banking and investment management division within supervision. Kelly is a former managing director at Goldman Sachs and UBS, the regulatory body said.

COUTTS

The private bank said it appointed Arne Hassel as head of investments. Arne will lead the international investment teams in Edinburgh, Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, Singapore and Zurich. Hassel has over 25 years’ investment experience, spanning senior roles in banks, asset management companies, hedge funds and pension funds.

VOSS CAPITAL

The $17.5 million hedge fund has hired Jon Hook from Teacher Retirement System of Texas. He had worked in the internal public markets group of the public pension fund and focused on stock picks within the North American software & services and European technology portfolio.