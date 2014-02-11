MOVES-Goldman Sachs, RBC Wealth Management, Greenhill, Westpac

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank has added five executives to its management committee. The new management-committee members are Paul Russo, Michael Daffey, Justin Gmelich, Craig Broderick and Sarah Smith, according to staff memos, which were signed by Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn. They were confirmed by a spokesman.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of RBC Capital Markets LLC said it hired six financial advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Austin office. The new advisers will be part of two teams, which have almost $635 million assets under management with more than $3.4 million in production.

John Riffle, Patrick Easter, Terry Sherman and Mike Roche will be part of the Lone Star Group while Tim Marwill and Eric Wittek will join the Marwill Wittek Group. Mike Roche is a veteran of 48 years in the Austin financial industry, RBC Wealth Management said.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The New York-based investment bank has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc dealmaker Rodrigo Mello as it expands its mergers and acquisitions operation in Brazil.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm named Paula Stibbe as head of global liquidity sales, Asia Pacific. Stibbe succeeds Travis Spence, who recently took a new position as head of global strategic relationship group, Asia Pacific.

JCRA FINANCIAL LLC

The U.S. operation of debt advisory firm JC Rathbone Associates hired two directors, Amrita Sareen and Dara Roach, as it expands its U.S. business. Sareen will be working in the project finance, public private partnership, and private equity sectors. Roach has joined as associate director of marketing and operations.

EFG ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment products and services firm hired Swiss equity fund manager Urs Beck as part of its on-going development of Swiss investment strategies. Beck is the former head of Swiss equities at Zurich Cantonal Bank.

STANDARD CHARTERED PRIVATE BANKING

The private banking division of Standard Chartered has appointed Michael Benz as group head, effective Feb. 17. Benz joins from Julius Baer, where he was the designated chairman for Asia.

WESTPAC BANKING CORP

The Australian bank hired senior executives for its Hong Kong division, including Alex Tam as head of corporate and institutional banking for Hong Kong and Steven Yu as head of trade sales for North Asia.