MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Banco Do Brasil, Ecobank, Brooks Macdonald

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Goldman Sachs said its chief global currency strategist Thomas Stolper is leaving the bank.

BANCO DO BRASIL SA

The Brazilian bank appointed Mauricio Maurano as senior vice president for wholesale, private and international banking, according to a securities filing.

3I GROUP PLC

The British private equity firm said its managing partner of infrastructure business, Cressida Hogg, would leave the company by March-end to pursue a senior role elsewhere. 3I said Phil White and Ben Loomes would be appointed co-managing partners of the infrastructure business.

Hogg is leaving to join the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ECOBANK

Two non-executive directors at the bank, one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest financial institutions, have resigned ahead of a meeting that will vote on reforms intended to address criticism by Nigeria’s securities regulator.

The bank told Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that Isyaku Umar and Babatunde Ajibade have resigned.

BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management division of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc named Daniel Good as investment management director, effective immediately. Good joins the company with over 15 years’ investment management experience.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The investment management company said it hired Tim Wishart as an investment director to lead its expansion in Scotland. Wishart joins the firm from Rathbones and has over 24 years of private client investment management experience.

CHEETAH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The alternative fund group said it appointed Brian MacDougall as business development director to lead its “internationalization”. The new role was created to make Cheetah’s existing and future Asia-centric funds available to more international institutions, the company said.