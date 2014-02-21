FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-U.S. SEC, Commerzbank, S&P Capital
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

MOVES-U.S. SEC, Commerzbank, S&P Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

The commission announced on Thursday that attorney and former regulator Stephen Luparello will run the agency’s division that oversees markets and brokerages. Luparello is currently a partner at the law firm WilmerHale.

S&P CAPITAL IQ

The unit of McGraw Hill Financial appointed Imogen Hatcher as chief commercial officer. She was an executive director of global sales at the London Stock Exchange.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The financial services firm appointed Michael Nuremburg as the vice president, portfolio manager for the private client reserve in Naples. The firm appointed Tiffany Koenig, LeeAnn Gudeit and Heidi Gordon to its private client reserve offices in Seattle. The firm also appointed Chad Hume as trust managing director for the private client reserve in Denver.

COMMERZBANK

The bank has appointed Bettina Orlopp as head of the Group Development & Strategy division, replacing Michael Bonacker, who is leaving the lender. Orlopp will be responsible for strategy development, M&A and corporate finance of Germany’s second-biggest lender. Orlopp, whose appointment is effective from May 1, joins from McKinsey.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.