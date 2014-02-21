MOVES-U.S. SEC, Commerzbank, S&P Capital

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

The commission announced on Thursday that attorney and former regulator Stephen Luparello will run the agency’s division that oversees markets and brokerages. Luparello is currently a partner at the law firm WilmerHale.

S&P CAPITAL IQ

The unit of McGraw Hill Financial appointed Imogen Hatcher as chief commercial officer. She was an executive director of global sales at the London Stock Exchange.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The financial services firm appointed Michael Nuremburg as the vice president, portfolio manager for the private client reserve in Naples. The firm appointed Tiffany Koenig, LeeAnn Gudeit and Heidi Gordon to its private client reserve offices in Seattle. The firm also appointed Chad Hume as trust managing director for the private client reserve in Denver.

COMMERZBANK

The bank has appointed Bettina Orlopp as head of the Group Development & Strategy division, replacing Michael Bonacker, who is leaving the lender. Orlopp will be responsible for strategy development, M&A and corporate finance of Germany’s second-biggest lender. Orlopp, whose appointment is effective from May 1, joins from McKinsey.