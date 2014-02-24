MOVES-Bundesbank, Intesa, Ecobank, Emirates Investment Bank

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK

Claudia Buch, an economics professor with expertise in international banking and financial markets, will be vice president of the Bundesbank following the departure of Sabine Lautenschlaeger to the European Central Bank, government sources said.

ECOBANK

The pan-African lender will hold a hastily arranged board meeting on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the bank’s executive leaders wrote to the chairman calling for Chief Executive Thierry Tanoh to step down.

MT GOX

Mark Karpeles, chief executive of the embattled Toyko-based bitcoin exchange, resigned from the board of the Bitcoin Foundation on Sunday in the latest blow to the digital currency. The resignation follows a number of technical issues, including a massive cyber attack from unknown sources that has been spamming bitcoin exchanges.

BRIGHTSIDE GROUP PLC

The UK-based specialist insurance broker said it appointed Paul Williams as its chief executive. Williams joins Brightside from Towergate Partnership Ltd.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The Moscow-based investment bank said it appointed Rupert Preece as director, head of Sub-Saharan fixed income trading, and Marina Ryabokon as director, international fixed income sales. Preece, who will be based in London, returns to Renaissance from Nomura International and Visor Capital. Ryabokon will also be based in London.

EMIRATES INVESTMENT BANK

The Dubai-based investment bank said it appointed Gaurav Agarwal as chief finance officer and Biswajit Dasgupta as chief investment officer of treasury. Agarwal joins from the Dubai-based bank Tamweel PJSC, where he was chief executive. Dasgupta has previously held senior positions at Invest AD, Dubai Bank in the UAE and ABN Amro, among others.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The Italian banking group said it appointed Janos Strohmayer as deputy CEO and member of the management board of its unit, CIB Bank, effective from March. Strohmayer joins from McKinsey & Co.

MENZIES BUSINESS RECOVERY

The UK-based recovery and insolvency arm of accountancy firm Menzies said it appointed David Thurgood as director. Thurgood joins Menzies from Grant Thornton.

SENECA INVESTMENT MANAGERS LTD

The financial services firm appointed David Warnock as its chairman. Warnock has over 30 years’ experience in both public and private companies, in the UK and U.S.