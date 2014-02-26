FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Raymond James, Morgan Stanley, Bundesbank
February 26, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Raymond James, Morgan Stanley, Bundesbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank’s wealth management unit appointed three executives to new roles as part of a strategy to sell more products to clients and increase its loan book.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The firm’s wealth management unit hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo as senior vice presidents of investments. The advisers, Ann Fleming and Thomas Turnbaugh, managed about $140 million in client assets at Wells Fargo.

DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK

Germany’s cabinet has nominated economist Claudia Buch as vice president of the German central bank following the departure of Sabine Lautenschlaeger to the European Central Bank, a government source said on Wednesday.

CREDITO FONDIARIO

The bank has appointed Andrea Munari as its chief executive officer. Munari holds a degree in economics from Bocconi University and has many years of experience as a manager in the banking sector.

ROYAL LONDON

The mutual life and pensions company said it appointed Tim Harris as its new finance director. Harris will join the company on the May 19 from global specialty insurer, Torus.

