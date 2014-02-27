FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered, JPMorgan, Aviva, U.S. Bank Wealth
February 27, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered, JPMorgan, Aviva, U.S. Bank Wealth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED

The banking group appointed Sanjeeb Chaudhuri to the new role of group head of brand and chief marketing officer, effective April 1. Chaudhuri serves as the bank’s regional head for south Asia and chief marketing officer for the consumer bank. Chaudhuri joined Standard Chartered in 2011 from Citicorp.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The financial services and banking company’s wealth management unit hired a team of veteran advisers from UBS, Merrill Lynch and Bernstein Global Wealth Management to expand the firm’s presence in Atlanta, New York and Seattle.

AVIVA PLC

The London-based insurance group appointed Monique Shivanandan as chief information officer, effective April. Shivanandan joins from the company from the US banking group Capital One.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth managers appointed Allison Cox as managing director for trust for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank. The company also appointed Mercedes Givens as wealth management consultant for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank.

J. SAFRA SARASIN

The Swiss banking group appointed Paul Schulz as head of fund research, effective March 1. Schulz joins from Notenstein Privatbank AG.

BATS CHI-X EUROPE

The pan-European equities exchange appointed Jill Griebenow as chief financial officer, to be based in London. Griebenow joins from parent company BATS Global Markets, which he joined in 2011.

