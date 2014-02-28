FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Carlyle, Aviva
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Carlyle, Aviva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THE CARLYLE GROUP

The asset manager has hired high-profile energy deal expert Robert Maguire to help manage its foray into the international energy market, the group said on Friday. Robert Maguire is leaving advisory firm Perella Weinberg to become managing director of Carlyle International Energy Partners fund (CIEP), part of the group’s $28 billion global energy platform.

AVIVA PLC

The British insurer said on Friday it has hired private equity firm Blackstone’s Tom Stoddard as chief financial officer. Stoddard, currently senior managing director, head of global financial institutions advisory at Blackstone, replaces Pat Regan, whose departure for Australian rival QBE was announced in January.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.