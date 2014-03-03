FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Normura
March 3, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES- Normura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japan-based company has hired former Barclays trader Pradeep Swamy to start a new proprietary trading team in Hong Kong. Swamy, a former Hong Kong-based managing director in the equities division of Barclays Plc, joined Nomura last week to lead the new equity principal strategies group. Fred Lam, Swamy’s former colleague at money manager Cheyne Capital, has also joined the team.

