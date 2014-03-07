MOVES- Raymond James, Credit Agricole, Fidelity Investments

March 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The bank’s broker-dealer unit hired two financial advisers from UBS Financial Services. Gene Marx and Catherine Hunter, who join the firm’s Charlotte, North Carolina branch, have earlier worked for Smith Barney.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The bank’s global head of foreign exchange Vincent Leclercq is no longer working at the bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The sources gave no reason for Leclercq leaving the number-three listed French bank by market value.

FIDELITY INVESTMENTS

The No. 2 U.S. mutual fund company named Nancy Prior as president of its fixed-income unit. Prior, who succeeds Charlie Morrison, will also continue to oversee the money markets and short duration bonds units as the president.

FIDELITY INVESTMENTS CANADA ULC

The unit of Boston-based Fidelity Investments appointed David Wolf as portfolio manager in the Fidelity Canadian asset allocation team. Wolf is a former policy adviser to the governor of the Bank of Canada.