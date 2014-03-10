MOVES-Raymond James, BlackRock, Salamanca Group, Mercer, Charteris

March 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The bank’s brokerage unit said that it hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co. Luke Kuchenberg and Tyson Ray will join Raymond James Financial Services Inc’s Lake Geneva, Wisconsin office.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment manager named Helen Zhu as managing director and head of China equities, effective April 7. Zhu joins BlackRock after eight years at Goldman Sachs.

SALAMANCA GROUP

The merchant banking and operational risk management business appointed Catherine Grum as group head of family office services. Grum joins Salamanca Group from Barclays Wealth & Investment Management, where she was head of wealth advisory.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

The company appointed Colin Graham as chief investment officer and head of tactical asset allocation and research in its multi-asset solutions team, based in London. Graham joins BNPP IP from BlackRock Inc.

MERCER

The unit of Marsh & McLennan Companies named Mark Rowlands as sales and marketing leader for its defined contribution and savings business. Rowlands joins Mercer from Partnership Assurance, where he was head of corporate partners.

MATTHEWS ASIA

The company appointed Andy Rothman as investment strategist. Rothman will be a member of the investment team responsible for developing research focused on China’s on-going economic and political developments.

CHARTERIS TREASURY PORTFOLIO MANAGERS LTD

The company appointed Tony Yousefian to manage the EFA OPM property portfolio fund. Yousefian joins the firm from City Financial, where he managed the EFA OPM fixed interest fund and the EFA OPM property portfolio fund.