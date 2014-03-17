FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Bank of America, Warburg Pincus, Nikko Asset Management
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

MOVES- Bank of America, Warburg Pincus, Nikko Asset Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank poached Kevin McLoughlin from Citigroup Inc as its new head of global insurance investment banking, based in London.

** WARBURG PINCUS

The global private equity firm has employed the chairman of LCH Clearnet Group, Jacques Aigrain, as a senior adviser to locate new investments in the European financial services sector.

** NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

Gary Dugan, chief investment officer for Asia and the Middle East at private bank Coutts, has resigned to take the CIO job at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

** NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT

Al Clark has been appointed global head of Multi-Asset to be based in Sydney. Clark joins from Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Ltd.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
