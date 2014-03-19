FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-MOVES- Barclays Africa, Fullerton, Allianz
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-MOVES- Barclays Africa, Fullerton, Allianz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Barclays in headline)

March 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BARCLAYS AFRICA GROUP LTD

Barclays Africa appointed Phakamani Hadebe as chief executive of its South African corporate and investment banking division. Hadebe was previously the CEO of Land and Agricultural Bank of South Africa.

** FULLERTON FUND MANAGEMENT

The investment company appointed three senior investment professionals - Jason Zhu, Ian McCallum and Craig Mitchell. Ian and Craig will start new investment strategies while Jason will lead the China A equities research team.

** ALLIANZ GROUP

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, the industrial and specialist risk insurer of Allianz Group, appointed Alexander Mack chief claims officer with effect from April 1, 2014.

** ALGOMI

The company, which provides information-matching solutions to increase fixed-income liquidity, appointed Grant Biggar strategic adviser, effective immediately. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
