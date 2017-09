March 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** SAC CAPITAL ADVISORS

Billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen will lose one of his top portfolio managers at SAC Capital when Gabriel Plotkin sets up his own hedge fund, a person familiar with his plans said on Thursday. (Compiled by Avik Das in Bangalore)