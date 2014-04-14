FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- LPL Financial, Barclays, BNP Paribas Securities Services
April 14, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- LPL Financial, Barclays, BNP Paribas Securities Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Barclays, BNP Paribas Securities Services)

April 14 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

The company said its unit LPL Financial appointed William Morrissey managing director of its Independent Advisor Services business. Morrissey will lead the unit, which provides solutions and relationship management to the company’s independent advisers.

BARCLAYS PLC

The financial services provider, under fire from shareholders for raising bonuses despite a fall in profit, will appoint Crawford Gillies to its board on Tuesday, Sky News reported, citing sources.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The provider of securities services and investment operations solutions said it appointed Jamie Pratt head of sales Americas for debt market services. Pratt joins from Barclays Capital. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)

