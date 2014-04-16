FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates Deutsche Bank)

April 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank said it has appointed Kunardy Lie as chief country officer, Indonesia. Lie joins from Citigroup Inc, where he was managing director and head of corporate and investment banking, Indonesia.

The bank also denied a media report that said its co-chief executives, Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, could be replaced, possibly with former UBS finance chief John Cryan.

BNY MELLON CORP

The bank’s investment management unit named Simon Cox managing director and investment strategist for Asia-Pacific. Cox joins BNY Mellon Investment Management after more than a decade as a journalist for The Economist magazine. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.