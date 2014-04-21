MOVES- BMO Private Bank

April 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BMO PRIVATE BANK

The wealth management division of BMO Financial Group said Matt Miller has been promoted to president, Western United States. Miller will be responsible for the strategic development and delivery of wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals, family-owned businesses, endowments and foundations. Miller joined the organization in 2009 as managing director. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera)