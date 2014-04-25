FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Louis Dreyfus, Bank of America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Willis Group Holdings)

April 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LOUIS DREYFUS COMMODITIES

The global trader said on Friday that Chief Executive Ciro Echesortu would step down and the group’s finance head would take charge temporarily.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank named Geoffrey Greener its new chief risk officer following Terry Laughlin’s movement to a new role. Greener, an enterprise capital management executive, will now be part of the senior management team, the bank said.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The global risk advisor said it appointed Alexis Faber practice leader of FINEX North America, Willis’ management liability specialty practice group. The company said Faber would be responsible for the strategic direction of the practice, leading a team of more than 100 management liability and executive risks professionals. Faber was chief operating officer of Willis North America’s specialties, and practice leader of Willis’ risk control and claims advocacy group, in her previous role. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)

