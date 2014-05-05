FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Aquiline Capital, RBC Capital
May 5, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Aquiline Capital, RBC Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Deutsche Bank, Moelis)

May 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AQUILINE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm said it appointed Reinhard Koester as an investment professional. Koester joined from JPMorgan Chase & Co and will focus on banking and credit investments.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking unit of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Institutional Investor-ranked strategist Jordan Kotick as its managing director and head of cross-asset strategy.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank said it appointed Jeff Rose managing director, global head of consumer and retail mergers & acquisitions (M&A), and Americas head of consumer and retail investment banking coverage (IBC). Rose will be based in New York and report to Keith Wargo and Scott Bell, co-global heads of consumer and retail IBC and James Ratigan and Anthony Whittemore, co-heads of M&A Americas.

Rose joins from Bank of America, where he was managing director in the M&A group focused on the consumer and retail sector.

MOELIS & CO

Banker Brian Callaci will join boutique investment bank Moelis & Co in July and will be based in its Chicago office. Callaci worked at Bank of America for 17 years, and had served most recently as co-head of the consumer investment banking group. (Compiled by Avik Das and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)

