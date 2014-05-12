MOVES-Nasdaq, KPMG, Deutsche Bank, DoubleLine, Mercuria

(Adds Schroders, U.S. Bancorp Investments)

May 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC

The transatlantic exchange operator said Adena Friedman will rejoin the company as president of global corporate and information technology solutions.

KPMG

The head of KPMG in the Netherlands resigned on Monday, KPMG said in a statement, less than a month after authorities launched a criminal investigation into a joint venture involving the accounting firm. Jurgen van Breukelen said he was stepping down to enable the company to break from “the recent past of misjudgments and errors”.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Deutsche Bank’s head of electronic forex trading systems has left, Germany’s biggest lender said on Sunday, confirming a report in German magazine Der Spiegel. The bank said Robert Mandeno had retired.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank’s asset management unit appointed Mark Carlile as head of Australia strategic relationships for the funds business. Carlile joins from Vanguard Investments where he was national manager, key accounts research and platform.

BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO

The bank appointed Taylor Morrison as a vice-president in the wealth management & trust group. Prior to joining the firm, Morrison was a vice-president at U.S. Trust where he served as a private client manager.

DOUBLELINE CAPITAL

The bond management firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach said it had hired its second employee from rival Pimco. Gheorghe Rotar, Jr. has joined DoubleLine as a mutual fund operations specialist and will report to Patrick Townzen, manager of operations at DoubleLine.

MERCURIA

Fast-growing Swiss trading house Mercuria has hired a former top executive from Goldman Sachs to run its global commodities trading. A high level Mercuria source told Reuters Magid Shenouda, who was co-head of commodities for Goldman until the end of last year, has joined Mercuria.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Guy Dunham as head of global & aggregate. Dunham joins the firm from HSBC global asset management where he was head of global fixed income, London.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The bank named William Mak as head of the Asia-Pacific region. Previously Mak was Singapore country manager and head of south east Asia region since joining Northern Trust in July 2010.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager appointed Geoff Cheetham as head of UK institutional clients. Cheetham joins from BlackRock Inc , where he was most recently head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa consultants.

Schroders also hired Marc Mayer to lead its institutional business initiatives in North America. Mayer served as the chief executive of GMO LLC.

U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS

The unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Alina Brindusescu as a financial adviser for the Beverly Hills, California area. Brindusescu joins from HSBS.

It also hired Gus Marzavas as a financial adviser for the Rock River, Ohio area, Keith Hendricks for the Manitowoc, Wisconsin area, and Robert Norman for Murfreesboro, Tennessee area. Marzavas joins from PNC Investments, Hendricks from Bed Bath & Beyond and Norman from Raymond James Financial Services. (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)