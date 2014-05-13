MOVES-Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup

(Adds Citigroup)

May 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed John Chang and Vikesh Kotecha to lead its equities sales and trading business in Asia Pacific. Chang, who was the bank’s country manager for Korea, now heads equities distribution for Barclays in Asia Pacific, while Kotecha is head of equities trading.

Barclays also hired a Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran of 14 years to head up mergers and acquisitions for its Americas financial institutions practice. Tom Vandever will be a managing director and is to join the firm in August.

CITIGROUP INC

The bank’s head of corporate and investment banking for Asia Pacific, Farhan Faruqui, is leaving the company, according to an internal memo.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

The Australian bank named Ben Way as the new chief executive of its Asian operations, replacing Alex Harvey who will become the bank’s chairman for the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank’s global head of equity sales in Asia Pacific, Stephen Carney, left the firm on Tuesday, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (SWIM)

The UK-based investment management group appointed Ed Rosengarten as head of its funds business. Rosengarten most recently worked at City Financial as head of UK asset management.

OMNI PARTNERS LLP

The investment management company appointed John Jenkins as chief executive of Capital Bridging Finance Ltd, the captive origination platform for the firm’s lending business as well as the Omni Secured Lending Fund. He joins CBFL after eight years as CEO of GE Capital.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based asset management company said it has appointed Paul So as head of index funds, Asia Pacific. He joins the company from Enhanced Investment Products, where he was head of beta products for four years. (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)