MOVES- Barclays, EBS, Al Khaliji Commercial Bank, DBS, Swiss Re

May 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The company appointed Dan Miller as managing director, head of equities sales trading for Hong Kong, China and ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations). Miller was most recently with BNP Paribas Securities Asia, a unit of BNP Paribas Group where he served as global head of execution sales, Asia Pacific.

EBS

The currency trading platform appointed former Thomson Reuters executive Paul Allmark as head of global e-commerce, an important role in a market struggling with falling volumes and a row over alleged manipulation of benchmarks. ICAP-owned EBS, the major venue for trade by banks and other major institutions in dollars, yen, euros and Swiss francs, has seen volumes in its core currency trading business collapse this year.

AL KHALIJI COMMERCIAL BANK

The chief executive of the Qatari lender resigned for personal reasons, the bank said. Robin McCall would remain in position until a replacement was found and the appointment approved by Qatar’s regulator, the lender said in the bourse filing.

ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The new Milan-based unit of independent financial advisory firm Rothschild Group hired eight employees from Morgan Stanley . Among them, Paolo Lenzi and Gabriele D‘Agosta join as co-heads of private clients, Andrea Battilani as branch manager and chief operating officer and Francesca Speroni as senior client adviser.

BDO LLP

The accountancy and business advisory firm appointed Chris Bellairs as partner within its financial services practice. Bellairs comes from PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led the insurance and investment management internal audit advisory service, and acted as senior statutory auditor on a number of external audits in the fund management sector.

DBS

The Singapore-based financial services group said Eng-Kwok Seat Moey will succeed capital markets head Eric Ang, effective June 1. Moey has been serving as deputy head of capital markets since March last year.

BERENBERG

The Hamburg-based investment and private bank appointed Tony Sofroniou as director in its London office. Sofroniou comes from HSBC Holdings Plc.

SWISS RE CORPORATE SOLUTIONS

The unit of reinsurer Swiss Re AG appointed Jeff Summerville as head of financial and professional services, North America, effective Monday. Summerville worked most recently with Endurance Specialty Holdings.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The Asia-focused bank said ex-Vodafone executive Andy Halford will become its new finance director in July. Halford will join the bank in June, and take over from Richard Meddings, who said in January he was leaving. Halford left Vodafone in March after 15 years at the company, including the last nine as finance director. (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)