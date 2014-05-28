MOVES- Lloyds Bank, Franklin Templeton Investments, HSBC, Standard Chartered

(Adds Lloyds Bank, Franklin Templeton)

May 28 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The division of Lloyds Banking Group appointed Andy Schaeffer as managing director of financial markets to be based out of New York. Schaeffer will join Lloyds Bank in July and report to Mark Grant, CEO, commercial banking North America and Richard Moore, global head of financial markets in the UK.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

The asset management firm has hired Jason Colarossi as vice president and head of strategic accounts for its investment-only division-U.S. Colarossi will lead the ‘defined contribution key accounts team’ as well as manage client relationships for the firm’s strategic defined contribution recordkeeping and distribution partners.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank hired Jason Rynbeck as its head of mergers and acquisitions for Asia-Pacific, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a few weeks after he left British rival Barclays Plc. Rynbeck will join HSBC later this year after a period of leave following his exit from Barclays, one of the people said. In a separate move, HSBC’s head of banking for Asia Pacific Russell Julius will be transferred to a London-based role at the bank, the people said.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed John Cusack as global head of financial crime compliance and group money laundering reporting officer, effective August. He will be based in London.

Cusack comes from UBS AG, where he was most recently the group managing director and deputy global head of compliance.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The advisory and asset management firm said it appointed Robert Steel as chief executive, effective July 7. Most recently, Steel served as New York City’s deputy mayor for economic development under Mayor Michael Bloomberg, where he spearheaded the administration’s major redevelopment projects.

CORNERSTONE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The institutional advisory firm, affiliated with the investments group of New York Life Insurance Co, appointed Didier Rosenfeld as a vice president and portfolio manager in its New York-based quantitative team.

The company also named Gaurav Gupta as a vice president and senior analyst in the team.

Rosenfeld joins from State Street Global Advisors, part of State Street Corp, where he served as a managing director responsible for the firm’s Europe, Australasia and Far East global equity strategies. Gupta comes from New York-based Sanford C. Bernstein, a unit of AllianceBernstein LP, where he was a vice president in the quantitative research team.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS

The asset management company, part of Prudential Plc , appointed Andy Yang as head of insurance relationships, where he will oversee all aspects of the firm’s relationship with Prudential’s insurance businesses across Asia. Most recently, Yang was group head of investments and asset liability management at FWD Group, with responsibility for investment teams across four countries.

EXOTIX

The London-based specialist merchant bank said Hasnain Malik would join as head of frontier markets strategy. Malik comes from Frontier Alpha, an independent research provider specializing in emerging and frontier markets, that he founded in 2013.

SBERBANK INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The research division of Sberbank CIB appointed Tom Levinson as FX (forex) & rates chief strategist, based in Moscow. Levinson comes to Sberbank Investment Research from ING Financial Markets in London, where he spent 13 years. (Compiled by Natalie Grover and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)