MOVES- Goldman Sachs, UBS, BofA Merrill, Houlihan Lokey, Aviva

(Adds UBS, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey and Mitshubishi UFJ Securities)

June 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The Swiss bank named Mark Haefele as chief investment officer of its flagship private bank, replacing Alexander Friedman who is leaving the bank. Haefele previously reported to Friedman, who joined UBS in 2011 and developed a unified investing view for the Swiss bank’s wealthy clients.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The U.S. bank has named Tim Waddell, a 28-year veteran of rival UBS, as vice chairman of corporate and investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The investment banking firm said Stephen Scherr will become chief strategy officer at the start of 2015, replacing Andrew Chisolm who will retire after nearly 30 years. Scherr has been global head of Goldman’s financing group within the investment banking division since 2008.

HOULIHAN LOKEY

The international investment bank said Jennifer Muller has been appointed co-head of the firm’s transaction opinions practice alongside Chris Croft, who has been leading the practice since 2010. Both Muller and Croft are managing directors in the firm’s financial advisory services business.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES HOLDINGS CO LTD

Geoffrey Coley has been appointed as international business head by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Geoff joins the organization with over 30 years’ experience in financial services with majority of his career at Citigroup.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The asset management arm of UK-based insurer Aviva has recruited Susan Ebenston as new chief operating officer to oversee technology, operations and performance. In a statement on Monday, Aviva Investors said Ebenston joins from Westpac Group in Australia where she was chief compliance officer. Ebenston will report to the division’s Chief Executive, Euan Munro, who joined Aviva from rival Standard Life at the start of 2014 with a remit to boost performance.

AQUILINE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

The private equity firm said it appointed Vincenzo La Ruffa as financial technology specialist. Ruffa was managing director and co-founder of Susquehanna Growth Equity. Previously, he held positions at NGP Energy Technology Partners, EnerTech Capital, and Deutsche Bank.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

The exchange said it had appointed former Espirito Santo investment banker, John Millar, head of primary markets. Millar will focus on generating initial public offerings and report to Raffaele Jerusalmi, LSE’s director of capital markets and chief executive of Borsa Italiana, and London Stock Exchange CEO Alexander Justham, the group said in a statement.

BANK OF JAPAN

The Japanese central bank will reappoint Masayoshi Amamiya, an architect of its quantitative easing, for a rare second term as an executive director to oversee a division that determines monetary policy options, people with direct knowledge of the process said.

NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager hired Scott MacLean, Gerry Burke and Mike Schnackenberg as sales managers in its UK wholesale and retail team. The firm also added Harriet Chatfield to its sales support team. Natixis said all four will report to Darren Pilbeam, head of UK retail sales.

METRO BANK PLC

The UK-based bank appointed Sam Mackenzie-Carmichael as commercial banking director for local authorities. Mackenzie-Carmichael joins Metro Bank from independent treasury advisory company Arlingclose, where she advised local authorities on their debt and investment portfolios.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP

The UK-based pension consultant said it promoted Jonathan Daykin, Paul Leandro and Simon Taylor to the position of partners. With these promotions, the firm now has 62 partners in total, Barnett said.

SL CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity fund said it was promoting Chief Operating Officer Ian Harris to the position of partner. Harris will continue to lead finance, operations and fund administration teams and oversee the fund’s third-party relationships, SL Capital said. The fund also appointed David Thompson as legal director. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore)