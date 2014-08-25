FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- HSBC, Cantor Fitzgerald

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Cantor Fitzgerald & Co)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO

The firm named Samir Hussein as head of internet and media investment banking as it tries to extend its reach into digital media sectors. [ID: nL3N0QV3U5]

HSBC

The bank appointed Mahbub Rahman as head of commercial banking in Malaysia. He was heading its commercial banking in Bangladesh since 2006. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)

