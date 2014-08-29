FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Standard Chartered, KMPG
August 29, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Standard Chartered, KMPG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank’s head of research for Greater China, Stephen Green, will leave the bank on Friday, according to a message from him seen by Reuters.

Green declined to comment, but a spokeswoman for Standard Chartered in Hong Kong confirmed he is leaving the company.

KMPG LLP

KMPG LLP, a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services, named Stefan Pfister the new chief executive officer in Switzerland, effective from Oct. 1.

Pfister replaces Roger Neininger, who was elected as chairperson of the board of directors. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)

