FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- GAM Holding, Al Baraka, ABN Amro, Threadneedle Investments
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 2, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- GAM Holding, Al Baraka, ABN Amro, Threadneedle Investments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Threadneedle Investments, Alvarez & Marsal)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The investment management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc appointed Maya Bhandari investment strategist to its multi-asset allocation team.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The business management adviser said it appointed Senthil Alagar a managing director to its restructuring and turnaround team in London.

GAM HOLDING AG

The Swiss money manager said Chief Executive David Solo was stepping down and UBS AG’s former investment head, Alexander Friedman, would replace him.

AL BARAKA BANKING GROUP BSC

The Bahrain-based Islamic banking group appointed Mohammed El-Qaq a senior vice president and head of its commercial banking department.

ABN AMRO

The Dutch bank said on Monday it appointed Hans Hanegraaf country executive of ABN AMRO Singapore and head of private banking in Asia and the Middle East.

SILVER TIME PARTNERS

The Paris-based hedge fund said Romain Stephan was joining the company from Citigroup Inc as founding partner and chief marketing officer. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.