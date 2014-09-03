FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Funds News
September 3, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Lazard, RBC Capital, Aviva Investors, Barclays Securities Japan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Lazard, RBC Capital, Willis North America, Goldbridge)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LAZARD LTD

The financial adviser and asset manager named Richard Hoyle as a managing director of financial advisory.

RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

The corporate and investment banking arm of Royal Bank of Canada said it made several appointments to its newly created European equity telecom research and specialist sales team, as well as to its consumer team.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc said it appointed Cait Levy healthcare practice leader of Willis of Greater Philadelphia, effective immediately.

GOLDBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP

The asset manager appointed Neal Kutner as head of business development.

BARCLAYS SECURITIES JAPAN LTD

The unit of Barclays Plc said it appointed Kazunori Ito technology analyst in its Japan equity research team.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed David Lis as chief investment officer for equities and multi-assets.

CARMIGNAC GROUP

The European asset management firm said it hired Fabian Herzog as a business development manager in its Switzerland team.

SAXO CAPITAL MARKETS UK LTD

The UK subsidiary of Saxo Bank A/S appointed Anthony Belchambers a non-executive director. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
