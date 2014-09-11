MOVES-Arbuthnot, Rockefeller & Co, TA Associates

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc’s private banking and wealth management unit appointed two private bankers at its Exeter office. The company named Chris Reah as senior private banker and Matthew Elliott as private banker, effective immediately.

ROCKEFELLER & CO INC

The wealth management service provider named Charles Willauer as a senior vice president.

TA ASSOCIATES ADVISORY PVT LTD

The private equity firm said it appointed Naresh Patwari as director in its Mumbai office in India. Patwari joined the company on Sept. 1, from ICICI Venture. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)