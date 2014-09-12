FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES- Barclays, Wells Fargo, AXA Investment Managers, Amundi
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 12, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Barclays, Wells Fargo, AXA Investment Managers, Amundi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Wells Fargo, Amundi, Integro)

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO SECURITIES

The investment banking unit of Wells Fargo & Co, named Tim Mullins, co-head of the company’s securities’ markets division, as senior wholesale market and credit risk officer.

AMUNDI

The asset management company appointed Raphaël Sobotka as its global head of multi-asset management solutions for institutional investors.

INTEGRO INSURANCE BROKERS

The insurance broker appointed Anne Webb as managing principal and Keren von Schmidt as principal, The duo, who will be based in New York, join from Wells Fargo Insurance Services.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank has appointed banking and insurance veteran John McFarlane as its new chairman to oversee its efforts to stamp out wrongdoing and improve performance. McFarlane will step down as chairman of British insurer Aviva and take the Barclays hot seat in April.

THE ASSOCIATION OF THE LUXEMBOURG FUND INDUSTRY

ALFI, the representative body of the Luxembourg investment fund community, said it appointed Marc-Andre Bechet director of legal and tax, effective Sept. 15.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management company appointed Honyu Fung as senior portfolio manager and Jason Pang as portfolio manager in its Asian fixed income team. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.